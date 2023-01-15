A TEAM of specialist operators and paramedics have raced to free a boy from a popular water hole after a rock hopping accident.
Eight State Emergency Service (SES) specialist operators and a team of paramedics were called to rescue an injured boy from the Blue Hole at Gara Gorge, outside of Armidale on Saturday afternoon.
The boy had sustained injuries to his leg after rock hopping in the water.
Paramedics and SES crews worked to stabalise the boy before he was loaded onto a stretcher and carried out of the gorge.
He was transferred to hospital in a stable condition.
In a statement on Facebook the Armidale Unit of the SES said the accident was a reminder to stay safe during summer activities.
"We would like to remind people who are out and about in the national parks to take care when participating in recreational activities," the statement said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
