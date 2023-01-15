The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

State Emergency Service crews and paramedics free boy from Blue Hole at Gara Gorge, outside Armidale

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 15 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Emergency Service crews and paramedics worked to free the injured boy on Saturday afternoon. Picture by NSW SES Armidale Unit

A TEAM of specialist operators and paramedics have raced to free a boy from a popular water hole after a rock hopping accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.