Some people have a knack for making cricket look very easy.
And on a day when the weather, the pitch, and opposition bowlers were set to make life nightmarish for batters, Brendan Rixon looked as if he were playing on another surface entirely.
The veteran North Tamworth batter starred for the Redbacks in sweltering heat when they took on Bective East in the first of two T20s at Chaffey Park yesterday.
The wicket was the same as the one on which they folded for 123 against Tamworth City the week prior, but Rixon was not available for that game and said it was "a little bit up and down" when he came in on Saturday.
"You just need to take advantage of the loose ball," Rixon said.
"But we had wickets in hand towards the end and were able to cash in during that middle period."
After a strong start to the innings from his brother, Michael (46), and youngster Harry Lewington (28), Rixon strode to the wicket and began compiling runs.
Although the Rixon brothers have played hundreds of games together and scored thousands of runs in tandem, Brendan still relished the opportunity to bat alongside his younger sibling.
"I'm always confident in what he can do," he said.
"You just bat for yourself when I'm with him, it's good to build a partnership and spend some time out in the middle together."
The brothers put on a stand of 97 for the second wicket, including some spectacular boundaries which even featured one reverse scoop over backward point for four.
Their partnership was only broken when Brendan top-edged Kurt Barton and was caught by wicketkeeper Abel Carney for 67.
Then began a procession of wickets as the Redbacks looked to keep aggressive against some good death bowling, particularly from Barton who finished with figures of 3-25.
Their total of 164 on a deteriorating wicket left captain Adam Greentree confident, but aware that they still had a hard second innings ahead.
"You've still got to bowl and field well, any score's chaseable if you don't turn up with the right attitude," Greentree said.
After a fiery opening spell from burly quick, Cameron Reeves, Harry (2-21) and Jordan Lewington (3-18) combined to fully stifle the run-chase.
Ben Taylor (37) was the only Bective batter to pass 20, but his scoring rate was stunted by some shrewd tactics from the Redbacks.
"We tried to give him singles and apply scoreboard pressure to the point where he had to play a big shot," Greentree said.
"When you've got a big score on the board, you can play basic cricket and just try to bowl dots. And that's where Harry and Jordan really excelled."
In the end, Bective folded for 110, and North Tamworth secured an important win with finals quickly approaching.
