The accolades have continued for Armidale hockey star Nathan Czinner.
As he prepares to make his indoor debut for Australia, he was named Player of the Tournament at the national U21 Men's Indoor Championships in Brisbane.
It was a great warm-up for next month's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in South Africa.
Czinner and Ben Hanlan will both pull on the green and gold as the Australian men look to improve on their fourth-place finish at the last edition in Berlin.
The former was deadly for his NSW State team from the penalty spot at the nationals, scoring nine goals from corners and finishing third in the overall goalscorer standings.
They went on to win the bronze after going down to Western Australian in a shoot-out in their semi-final.
Fellow Hockey New England talents Jake and Tyler McCann were also part of the State side while Sam Behrend played for the Blues team.
Meg Lye meanwhile won silver with the women's state team while Maible Chalmers suited up for the Blues team.
The under-21s championships followed on from the opens where former Tamworth player Brandan Horner was one of the leading scorers for the victorious NSW State side, and Czinner, Hanlan, Jake McCann, and Tamworth's Ehren Hazell played for the Blues.
Hazell was the Blues' most prolific goalscorer slotting a fourth highest for the tournament 12 goals.
The under-18s championships are currently taking place with Tyler McCann captaining the boys State side, Pip Constable featuring for the girls State side, Olivia Clarke leading the Blues girls and Ben O'Connor playing with the Blues' boys.
