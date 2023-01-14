Taya Powell has won her first Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships open women's singles title after a thrilling win over Sahra Dennehy in Friday's final.
The Tamworth native and No.3 seed, had to survive a pulsating super tiebreak in the third and final set to win, prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 over the No.2 seed, in a match that took 117 minutes.
"It was a really tough match and Taya just managed to sneak home," tournament director Doug Smith said.
It was her second successive super tiebreak match after fighting back from a set down to overcome top seed Laquisa Khan in her semi-final 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
That win was a very sweet one for Powell with Khan beating her in last year's final, and again in the final at the Margaret Court Cup in the lead-in to the grasscourt championships.
Powell also teamed up with Lachlan Vickery to win the open mixed doubles and, partnering with Aliyah Dwyer, finished runners-up to Dennehy and Khan in the women's doubles, in another tiebreaker - 4-6, 6-3, 7-10.
She wasn't the only of the north west contingent down in Victoria to enjoy success with Gunnedah's Vitorio Sardinha combining with Charlie Pade to win the men's doubles.
They upset the No.1 seeds in a tiebreaker 7-6, 2-6, 10-6.
Armidale's Charo Brown meanwhile made the final in the under-14s girls singles going down to Colita Hakena 6-2, 6-3.
Earlier at the Margaret Court Cup, Powell also partnered with Aaron Osmond to make the final of the open mixed doubles.
Sardinha meanwhile won the men's division two singles and, teaming up with Osmond, reached the semi-finals of the open men's doubles.
