Tennis: Taya Powell win Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships

Updated January 14 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Tamworth's Taya Powell (second from right) had a great Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships winning the open women's singles and mixed doubles and finishing runner-up in the women's doubles. Picture Wodonga Tennis Centre Facebook

Taya Powell has won her first Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships open women's singles title after a thrilling win over Sahra Dennehy in Friday's final.

