Horse Racing: Cody Morgan's Ekezeil wins Magic Millions Country Cup

By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 14 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:56pm
Cody Morgan is all smiles as he chats with Channel 7's Jason Richardson post Ezekeil's win in the Magic Millions Country Cup. Picture Magic Millions

Cody Morgan is celebrating the biggest win of his training career after Ezekeil stormed to victory in today's $500,000 Magic Millions Country Cup (1200m).

