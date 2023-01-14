Cody Morgan is celebrating the biggest win of his training career after Ezekeil stormed to victory in today's $500,000 Magic Millions Country Cup (1200m).
Given a plum ride by Jamie Kah, the gelding never looked like being beaten from the moment he hit the front about three-quarters of the way down the Gold Coast straight.
Morgan was understandably emotional as he spoke with Channel 7's Jason Richardson post-race.
"Luke Murrell (Australian Bloodstock co-director) said I'd cry and he's pretty right," he said, the emotion evident in his voice.
"It's definitely the biggest race I've won.
"You don't get these opportunities every day at Tamworth."
The favourite all through the week and shortening to about $3 by the time they jumped, Morgan confessed when weather, with the Gold Coast blanketed in rain, did have him worried.
"He's never won on a track like that and probably very fortunate that it was race 1 because I think later in the day he wouldn't have handled it as well," he said.
Jumping from barrier 5, Kah settled Ezekeil just back from the lead and one-off the fence. Coming around the turn three wide, she gave him his head in the straight and he showed the speed that saw him break the track record in winning at Armidale last start.
It was only after that win that the Country Cup became part of the plan.
Speaking to Hamish McLachlan on the Channel 7 coverage pre-race, Morgan said his instructions to Kah were just "to be positive early".
"He's not that quick away, try and hold a position in the first six, probably try and stay off the fence.... and see how we go," he said.
