The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival: Amber Lawrence guides competitors in Golden Gig, sponsored by McDonalds

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonalds licensee Adrian Sippel and Golden Gig ambassador Amber Lawrence. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE Golden Gig is back for the second year, with a suite of prizes to boost aspiring artists younger than 17 to the next level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.