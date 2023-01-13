THE Golden Gig is back for the second year, with a suite of prizes to boost aspiring artists younger than 17 to the next level.
But this is no ordinary talent quest for kids, and is fast becoming the launch pad for the next up and comers.
Just ask the success stories from last year.
Mackenzie Lee - the inaugural winner - is finding her feet in the country music industry, while 2022 runner-up Lane Pittman is making a name for himself with paid gigs already.
Five-time Golden Guitar winner Amber Lawrence will take on a mentor role for the competition for up and comers, to help foster the next generation of country music artists.
The ambassador role will see Ms Lawrence provide advice and guidance to participants as they to take to the stage and the winners of each division will also receive one-on-one mentoring sessions as part of their prize package.
For sponsor McDonalds, the festival is no longer just about burgers and fries.
The fast food chain sponsored the initiation of the Golden Gig in 2022. The talent quest gives musicians younger than 17 a shot at getting a leg up in the industry.
It's a way to return the support the restaurants get from the city, licensee Adrian Sippel said.
"We really appreciate the support that the community and the festival community provides," Mr Sippel said.
"We're a big employer of young people in Australia, and this demographic really fits something we can do for the community."
Prizes including a scholarship to the CMAA's Junior Academy. The winner of the senior competition will open the show at Amber's concert on January 20.
The Golden Gig will be held at the Macca's Golden Gig Stage on Kable Avenue across four days, kicking off on Sunday. Registration is open on the TCMF website.
