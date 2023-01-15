A SHOW to remember a trailblazer in country music history is returning to the festival for the first time in years.
The event held for icon Reg Lindsay, who passed away in 2008, is "quite moving", according to his wife Roslyn.
Mrs Lindsay had to halt the annual Remembering Reg show due to COVID, and is looking forward to finally hosting the event again in her husband's name.
"I just want to keep his name out there, and his music, so folks can still enjoy his songs," she said.
"We usually get a really good crowd and they really enjoy the fact that they can still hear Reg's songs, even though he's not doing them."
READ MORE:
Reg paved the way for Aussie country artists heading to the states, Mrs Lindsay said. He recorded music in Nashville, and had a career there.
"I think it's very important that everybody doesn't lose sight of the history side, and how it came through the generations and to get us to where we are now," she said.
"I think it's a big part of making sure that the younger artists and the fans coming along know where it all came from and how it started."
Among performers booked for the show is a band that hails from either side of the Hunter - from Muswellbrook and Cessnock - the RnR Ranchgirls.
The band is nominated for the Tamworth Country Music Festival People's Choice Awards, and met Roslyn at a Reg Lindsay Talent Quest.
Band member Tracey Rowland looks forward to honouring the icon by reliving his music.
"It's the privilege of knowing that Reg was one of the pioneers that brought country music into Australia," she said.
The one and only show Remembering Reg Lindsay will be staged at Tamworth Jockey Club on Monday, January 16 from 1:30pm.
Each artist will perform a Reg Lindsay hit or classic along with their own songs, with CD's available from the guest artists.
A collector's book of photos of artist and friend of Reg, Chad Morgan, released in 1999, will be on offer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.