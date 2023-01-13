The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Tamworth City and Old Boys to face off in second of two T20s tomorrow

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tait Jordan believes that there is enough firepower in Tamworth City's batting to overcome Old Boys in tomorrow's T20. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Boxing and cricket are two sports that rarely, if ever, overlap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.