Boxing and cricket are two sports that rarely, if ever, overlap.
But Tamworth City United captain, Tait Jordan, has taken to heart some wisdom from one of the greatest heavyweights in history ahead of their T20 clash against Old Boys tomorrow.
"There's not a lot you can plan for in T20," Jordan said.
"Like the great [Mike] Tyson said, you can make all your plans, but once you get punched in the face, you don't know what you're going to do."
Also read:
City's clash against Old Boys will take place at Chaffey Park on Saturday, with both teams fresh off wins last weekend.
The unpredictability of the shortest format makes City, who rely on consistency and accumulation in the longer forms, less well-suited to T20.
But, Jordan said, there were a handful of players he expects to take the game by the scruff of the neck.
"Aaron [Baker] definitely plays his own style of cricket," he said.
"He likes to feel the bat on ball early, likes to feel the hard ball coming on, and he can be very damaging.
"I think Cal Henry and Liam Rodgers in the middle order, their cricket's come a long way in the last two or three years, they've done a lot of maturing. As well as being able to hit bombs, they can accumulate as well, which is massive."
Their impact should make for an exciting match-up with Old Boys, who Jordan said are "definitely" suited to the shorter format.
The first T20 between North Tamworth and Bective East will begin from noon at Chaffey, while City and Old Boys will get started from 3.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.