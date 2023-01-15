IT wasn't until she turned 25 that Katie Jayne decided to become a musician.
"I grew up writing poetry and singing from an early age but I didn't start performing until I moved to the UK at the age of 25 and started my first band, Southern Junction," Katie says.
Now based in Muswellbrook, Katie first graced the stage at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2016, playing on the main stage in the park.
"It was amazing," she says. Her fun, high energy performance wooed the audience and last year, she became a Star Maker finalist.
Katie is known for her hit singles No Shadow (which scored more than 450,000 streams on Spotify) and Use Me, released in 2019, where she underscores her melodic voice with the acoustic guitar.
She cites as her influences Miranda Lambert, The Chicks and Shania and is excited about her latest recording project.
"I have an unofficial album full of the singles I've released since 2018, some unreleased music and there's a secret track (shh) right at the end of an unreleased demo called Booty Call," Katie says.
"I've recorded most of my singles with Josh Schuberth in the Blue Mountains and Gareth Hudson from Newcastle.
"I've got so much new music ready to record, I'm currently working on honing my sound in the studio and can't wait to get some new music out there."
Her advice to aspiring singer songwriters who embrace the country music genre is to never give up.
"Get educated about the music business and know that it's completely up to you to make your dreams a reality," she says.
Katie herself takes inspiration from strong women, such as Taylor Swift.
"I also really love Garth Brooks and how he has navigated his career," she says.
