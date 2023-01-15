Country blues and roots is the best way to describe acoustic duo Alexis and Suzie, aka Suzie Keenan and Alexis Kent Sawford. They launched their album, Alexis and Suzie, in September which has easy-on-the ear songs that are catchy and infused with bluegrass. Listen to their hit Tamworth Rain. You may have caught them at the Gympie Muster or at last year's festival. While Suzie hails from Victoria and Alexis from Adelaide, the pair are now based on the Sunshine Coast where they write, record and produce their own music independently. Expect energy and passion at their performance. Catch them from 10am at the Atrium and then 7pm at The Pub, Gunnedah Road.



If you go along to Dennis "Fibber" Parker's concert tonight, you aren't just guaranteed a fun and entertaining night, you will also be helping Ronald McDonald House. From 7pm, Fibber pictured, will compere the Tamworth Country Music Charity Show, featuring 12 artists, at The Pub, Gunnedah Road. Tickets cost $30 and all proceeds go towards the home that houses seriously ill children and their families. For his support of the annual music festival, Fibber's hands were cemented into the CWA Hands of Fame Park in April. Despite his name, Fibber, pictured, is a non-nonsense bloke with a cheeky outlook and a festival veteran. He also yodels.

