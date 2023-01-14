WILD horses wouldn't drag away Sammy Hollier from this year's festival ... unless they're a brumby.
Sammy, who forms the duo Samantix with partner Matthew Wiles, is so passionate about Australia's national horse, she wrote a song about them.
The Snowy Mountains breed tells the story about how the brumbies are being eradicated from national parks.
"It took us a couple of years to write that one, we were so touched by what was happening to the brumbies," Sammy says.
Horses feature prominently in Sammy's life.
She grew up on a property in Matcham, on the NSW Central Coast and describes herself as a "horsey girl".
These days she's hung up the jodhpurs and jacket but still has two rescue horses on her property in Toronto, NSW. Sammy and Matthew have also taken inspiration from the country music festival to write one of their singles, Giddyup, about the happenings in Tamworth in January.
Samantix regularly perform at their local markets and clubs, Sammy learnt the bass guitar about 10 years ago, before graduating to the acoustic guitar.
Sammy Hollier and Samantix play from 11.30am at the Post Office Hotel today, as well as appearing at the City Bowling Club on Monday and Tuesday.
All are free shows complement each other with guitars and singing. It wasn't until 2020 they finally recorded their first album, Heart and Soul, in Newcastle with producer Dave Mace.
She loves singing and gained experience in front of an audience by picking up the mic at karaoke nights.
Matthew had been playing guitar and performing for about 20 years.
"There are nine original songs on the album, including The Snowy Mountains Breed," Sammy says.
"We're particularly proud of the album."
Her influences include Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstandt and The Eagles.
