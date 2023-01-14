Love, Lies and Dirty Dishes is Andy Penkow's (pictured) latest album and you can hear some of the tracks when he appears this afternoon at The Oasis Hotel. Penkow is one to watch, too; he won The Most Promising New Talent award at last year's People's Choice Awards and was also voted the Most Popular New Male Artist of 2022 by the Independent Country Music Association. His is an alternative and contemporary country sound. Andy pours his heart and soul into his music and is tells. His hit singles Ghostly Gums and 1993 reflect thoughtful lyrics and a swaggering, rich voice accompanied by a twangy acoustic guitar. Fun fact: Shane Nicholson produced Andy's 2020 EP, Chasing the Sun.



If you enjoy listening to the like of Billie Holiday and Lana Del Ray, then start your day at The Post Office Hotel from 10.30am listening to Kirsty Bolton. A semi-finalist in the Bluesfest Competition at Bluesfest recently, Kirsty has been plying her music for the past 15 years, as well as taking part in charity initiatives such as Busk for a Cure. Kirsty featured on Triple J's Unearthed collection and describes herself as having indie and rock roots. The action starts at 10am with Peter Salata; Marcus Cassells follows Kirsty to the mic followed by Sammy Hollier, which makes for a great morning of young, fresh country music.

