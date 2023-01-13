POLICE are compiling evidence against a man accused of breaking in through a woman's laundry door and assaulting her in a domestic-violence related attack.
Tamworth Local Court heard Kyle Phillip Cloake had been charged with two serious offences of break-and-enter, and stalk or intimidate.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said she had instructions from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, to ask for an eight-week adjournment for police to put together the brief of evidence.
Defence solicitor Geoff Archer told the court there was apparently footage of the incident.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson adjourned the case to March.
Cloake, 36, is accused of breaking into a woman's home in West Tamworth through a laundry door and assaulting her on the evening of November 14, last year.
He is alleged to have intimidated her at that time as well.
Cloake has not been required to enter pleas.
