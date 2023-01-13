Where would a festival be without Adam Harvey? This multi Golden Guitar winner has been busy with old mate Beccy Cole touring the country with their latest, The Great Aussie Songbook Volume III. Catch Harvey at Wests from 8pm with his show, 21 Years of Workin' Overtime. Harvey's deep, soulful voice can be heard singing hits such as King of the Road, Workin' Overtime and Songs from Highway One.



For his renditions of songs from Cat Stevens to Glen Campbell, golden boy Darren Coggan has captured audiences worldwide and his show at the Capitol Theatre from 2.30pm promises to be as thrilling for fans here. In his latest production, Darren returns to his country roots, Like A Rhinestone Cowboy, which won the Australian Independent Country Music Awards - Album Of The Year in 2019.

