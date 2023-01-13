Hayley Jensen is an award-winning country artist who shot to fame as a top finalist on Australian Idol, and later made a "chair turning" return to the small screen on The Voice where she was dubbed "the whole package" by her coach, Kylie Minogue.
Off the back of two years of chart topping success, Hayley was nominated as a finalist in the 2022 Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year and invited to perform as part of the official Australia Day LIVE broadcast on ABC-TV.
Her latest release and fourth studio album, Breakin' Hearts, shot to the top of the ARIA charts to be the No.1 Country Album, No.1 Australian Country Album, No.4 Australian All Genres and No.25 Album Overall.
"The creation of Breakin' Hearts was one of the most hands-on and enjoyable creative experiences of my life," Hayley says.
"It was a true labour of love, conceived during a period of global uncertainty and isolation. The production process spanned two continents, three countries, multiple time zones and pushed technology to its limits. Every story told through these songs is charged with emotion and grit."
On top of her own releases, in the past 12 months, Hayley has also featured on two chart topping duets with Canadian Country artists: Really Shouldn't Drink Around You with Dan Davidson, and Flirtin' with Manitoba based band, Petric, which was also added to the Fresh Country Playlist and had chart success on Billboard Canada.
After two decades in the industry, Hayley is at an all-time high and has fortified her place as a leading act in the Australian music landscape and continues to make headway internationally.
What hasn't changed through the years though, is her powerhouse vocals, authentic songwriting, and down to earth nature.
