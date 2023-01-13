The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Country Music Festival Day 2: Hayley Jensen goes from Idol to The Voice

January 14 2023 - 10:00am
After 20 years in the business, Hayley Jensen is at an all-time high in her career.

Hayley Jensen is an award-winning country artist who shot to fame as a top finalist on Australian Idol, and later made a "chair turning" return to the small screen on The Voice where she was dubbed "the whole package" by her coach, Kylie Minogue.

