ASHLEIGH Dallas has had a lot of success as a country musician, but to the local bread shop and butcher in Tamworth, she's just Ash.
"And I love that," she said.
The city has nurtured her as a performer, but it's also supported her as she's grown up.
"It's given me a warm embrace, and encouragement from the locals," she said.
Fellow Tamworth artist Aleyce Simmonds has been to thirty-something festivals, because she was only a one-year-old at her first.
She remembers seeing a young Ashleigh perform with her dad and her grandpa, and Ashleigh's brother was one of Aleyce's first bass players.
"So many people joke about country music being a family, but we all do get along," she said.
Tamworth is the place country musicians and fans all come together with a common interest, with a common goal, she said.
"I feel like it's one of the only industries or jobs really, where there's room for everyone," she said.
As the festival returns to it's original 10-day format after two years of COVID disruptions, so too does inspiration to Aleyce.
Her last album, Here & Now was released just as the pandemic took effect, and she suddenly couldn't tour.
"It's taken me a little bit to get that inspiration and that heart back as well," she said.
"I feel it in my bones that I need to get back out there and start making music."
Her recent album was full of songs from the heart, derived from losing someone special, finding love in her husband, and her growing family.
"Putting that music out there that was so personal, and then having COVID just shut our careers down overnight was devastating," she said.
"I'm sure that a lot of people that have even been coming to my gigs for 20 years haven't heard a lot of my songs from my last album, because we just literally couldn't play gigs."
The festival's comeback will bring opportunities that have been missed across the entertainment industry during COVID. She hopes people will support venues, purchase tickets, and just enjoy it.
"I hope that people come out in flocks to see shows, knowing that we've really suffered, not only us as artists, but the venue's and hospitality," she said.
Aleyce admits she felt a bit of anxiety about walking back on stage again, but she's been working hard on delivering new music later this year and the next.
She will perform just the one show during the festival, and will make it count.
"This is my hometown, and it's the most special gig of the year," she said.
Ashleigh remembers seeing Aleyce perform at a country jamboree at The Pub, and as artists, they share an understanding of each other's hurdles.
The Dallas family has been involved in music for three generations, and the family tradition could continue, with one of her two young children showing interest already.
It's a reminder of when she first began to dream about becoming a musician.
"When festival time rolls around and you're involved in the opening, and you're nominated for the awards," she said.
"That holds a lot of weight, when you've been dreaming of these sorts of moments since a kid right here in this city.
"Every time I think back as a kid to what it was at this time of year, was around my family, with sharing music on stage to audiences that became familiar faces that then turn into friends."
The future of the industry is "euphoric", she said, but it's important to honour traditions, and the footsteps of artists that paved the way.
Ashleigh is nominated for Vocal Collaboration of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and her album In The Moment is up for Traditional Country Album of the Year, and Toyota Album of the Year at the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards.
Her tally of golden idols grew from two to four in 2022, taking out the gong for Female Artist of the Year.
Ashleigh is headlining a show at Tamworth Town Hall, where her grandfather won his first Golden Guitar, 7:30pm Wednesday, January 18, during the festival.
Aleyce is performing for one night only at 5pm at the Tamworth Hotel on Sunday January 15.
