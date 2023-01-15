FOUR months after the city's only re-homing animal shelter closed down council staff are in the final stages of getting the crucial service back up and running.
A timeline of four weeks has been set for the official re-opening of Heaven Can Wait with Tamworth council's companion animal shelter full to the brim of kittens and dogs.
Council's Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker said staff now had access to the facility after councillors voted to take on the operation of the shelter in October.
"We've been doing all our checks and making sure the fencing is up to speed," she said.
"We need to replace some gates get some pool fences in, some locks on the property and we're getting CCTV cameras put in."
There's still "some work to do", but Ms Vereker said she was confident the facility would open in February.
The closure of Heaven Can Wait was a huge loss for council with at least 30 per cent of animals brought to the pound re-homed to the animal centre for a second lease on life.
Council staff were forced to bark up other trees when trying to create more space and were in contact with shelters across the country to help clear out cages.
A call to action was put out to the community to help council re-open the facility and a resounding response among animal lovers was received.
Ms Vereker told the Leader in November more than 30 volunteers had put their hand up to help run the shelter.
Volunteers have undergone training, been provided with special clothing and administered required vaccinations ahead of the opening.
In a bid to improve responsible pet ownership and keep furry friends out of shelters, Ms Vereker said council were hoping to run free microchipping, vaccination and health days more often.
"We would like to do it more, at least twice a year," she said.
"Once we've got our new animal shelter up and running that may be something we run in combination with the facility."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
