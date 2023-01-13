Roughstock riding will be taken to the 'xtreme' at AELEC on Saturday night as the Xtreme Bulls and Broncs tour champions are decided.
Featuring the top bull and bronc riders in the country, it is the fourth year the finale has been held in Tamworth.
"This is where we come together each year, at the country music festival in Tamworth," Xtreme Bulls event manager Simon Cresswell said.
The culmination of around 14 tour events held around the country, the top 12 bronc and top 30 bull riders will do battle.
Tooma cowboy Brad Pierce heads in as the No.1 in the bronc standings and Mt Isa's Donovan Rutherfurd the bulls.
The local hopes will be headed by Attunga's Clint Glass and Upper Horton's Troy Wilkinson. Wilkinson is a two-time tour champion and can with a good finals, and if results fall his way, claim his third title, Cresswell said.
There will also be bareback action.
Two of the headline acts in that will be 2021 Amazing Race winner Brendon Crawley, and multiple junior world motorcross champion Tye Simmonds.
There will be two rounds of competition in the saddlebroncs, one in the bareback and one long round in the bulls followed by a final featuring the top eight.
After last year being hit hard by the postponement of the festival just a couple of weeks out, Cresswell said Saturday night is shaping up to be a sell-out.
There will also mini bulls and junior bull riding from 5pm with the main event commencing at 7pm.
