Tamworth to host Xtreme Bulls and Broncs finals

January 14 2023 - 7:00am
Clint Glass will be one of the local hopes in Saturday night's Xtreme Bulls finals at AELEC. Picture Bootface Photography

Roughstock riding will be taken to the 'xtreme' at AELEC on Saturday night as the Xtreme Bulls and Broncs tour champions are decided.

