Tamworth's junior cricketers have produced milestone efforts at carnivals around the state this week.
Cooper Jones was one of the stars of the show at the Lismore under-12s carnival.
The allrounder was named Player of the Carnival after scoring 160 runs at an average of 53 and taking 13 wickets at an average of five.
The first Tamworth player in 12 years to achieve that accolade and possibly only the third in the time Tamworth has been attending the carnival, his highlights included 50 off 58 retired and 5-7 from four overs in a Man of the Match performance against Far North Coast Country and 45no off 39 balls including seven fours to follow 3-19 in their final game against Central Coast.
Max Judd was also named Player of the Match for his 4-14 off eight and one catch for the Tamworth under-13s against Maitland at the Ballina carnival, and backed up on Friday with an unbeaten 66 off 88 balls to guide them to a five wicket win.
Meanwhile at the under-15s carnival in Orange Nathan Clark claimed 5-16 from seven overs with two maidens against the Central Coast.
Not to be outdone by his younger brother, Riley Jones was also among the runs scoring 54 off 51 including six fours against Central Coast to finish their campaign in Orange while Fletcher Panton smacked 62 off 84 including five fours against Blacktown.
Panton's effort came a day after Harrison Hamilton's amazing knock of 225 off 143 balls.
