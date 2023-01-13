The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Tom Ison set to compete in five races in Tamworth

By Julie Maughan
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 11:00am
Prodigal Guiness and reinsman Tom Ison along with part owner Mark Portelli (left) and Paul Borg after their win last Tuesday night. Picture by PeterMac Photography.

Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison is "chasing it all" ahead of driving engagements in all five heats for the Multiquip Golden Guitar.

