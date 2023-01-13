Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison is "chasing it all" ahead of driving engagements in all five heats for the Multiquip Golden Guitar.
Heats will be staged this Sunday as the Tamworth HRC continues their January racing carnival, and Ison endeavours to gain entry into the $40,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar final.
Ison was happy to reflect on Prodigal Guinness, who he trains and has drawn the three barrier in the fifth heat, in regards to his win at Tamworth on Tuesday night where the Prodigal Seelster-Classy line gelding set a new track record.
"I knew we were going quick in his race, and when I went past the post it said 53 and I thought that was quick," Ison, who was listed as both trainer and driver, said.
"I couldn't wait to get back to see the semaphore board and read the mile rate."
Prodigal Guinness established a new track record at the Tamworth Paceway for 1,609 meters when he clocked 1.53.9, breaking the track record of 1.54.3 set by Group 1-winning Leap To Fame back in September last year from the Grant Dixon stables.
"It is nice to break a record and then set a new one," Ison said. "I was impressed with the horses run for sure."
He produced quarters of 28.3 seconds in the first, 28.8 for the second, 27.9 for the third, and 28.9 for the last.
In taking out the Family Hotel Waratah Heat on Tuesday evening, Prodigal Guinness also secured a start at Menangle in the $20,000 final.
Prodigal Guinness has been in Ison's stables for seven starts, producing a win at Albion Park and the win at Tamworth along with two minor placings.
"He went 1.56 at Newcastle winning, but to do it at Tamworth is a bit different," Ison said.
Prodigal Guinness has produced a sub-two minutes on 36 occasions from his 54 career starts and has achieved a sub-1.55 mile rate on five occasions.
Ison took over Prodigal Guinness' training from the Roy Roots jnr stable in November last year.
"Roy said he thought the horse needed a change and spoke to the owners and they sent him to me to race at Tamworth," Ison said.
Ison has contested a Golden Guitar final before and knows what it takes to make it that far.
"I drove Shadow Pass in the 2021 Final and finished third with Overthemoon last year," he said.
"I think from the draw if he (Prodigal Guinness) can get to the front he will go alright."
Even though Ison was focused upon the success of the fast-running Prodigal Guinness, he has five drives in the five heats of the Multiquip Golden Guitar.
Ison will commence his bid to make it into the $40,000 final in the opening heat when he takes the reins behind last start winner Zoemagic for the Brendan James stables from the two barrier.
It will once again be a representative from his own stables in the second heat with Metallica Man to commence from the five barrier.
The third heat will see Ison take the reins behind Racing Paula, trained by his father Andy from the five barrier, and rounding out the fourth heat will be Gottashopearly from the seven barrier for the Richard Williams stables.
"It would be nice to achieve a win or two and make our way into the final," Ison said, full of confidence with 10 drives on the 10-race program, including two heats of the Hazells Tamworth - Local Pace.
