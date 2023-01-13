The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cricket stars of the future compete in Lismore Under 12s Carnival | Photos

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
January 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's Cooper Jones starred at the Lismore Under 12 Cricket Carnival held during the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Adams

Cathy Adams

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.