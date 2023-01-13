Tamworth's Cooper Jones starred at the Lismore Under 12 Cricket Carnival held during the week.
Jones was all smiles after earning a nod for Man of the Match against Far North Coast Country at Mortimer Oval.
He recorded some impressive stats over the week, and in the final game, took five wickets for seven runs, and scored 50 runs not out off 58 balls.
Hundreds of junior cricket players from across the state took part in the annual carnival playing up to 45 overs a match.
At the end of five rounds, Sydney teams Manly and Parramatta squared off in the Grand Final at Oakes Oval.
After a shaky start, Parramatta put a very competitive total of 164 from 45 overs, leaving Manly to chase the target.
Parramatta proved too strong however, taking home the trophy.
Sydney Spartans took on Newcastle Blasters for third and fourth places.
After a shaky start losing their first three games, Tamworth went on to win their next two before finishing their campaign with a narrow loss to Central Coast.
