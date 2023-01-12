Armidale's annual National Rugby Camp is a highlight on the calendar for many aspiring junior players and one of the best parts for the participants is learning from someone who has played at the top level.
This year former Wallaby Morgan Turinui joined the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday. Turinui has visited the region on numerous occasions through the Classic Wallabies alumni group as well as his children participating in The Armidale School's annual carnival.
"New England is one of the best organised [rugby areas]," he said.
"I go everywhere, regionally in Australia and the Pacific as well, and this is one of the best places region-wise to go to.
"This camp itself is pretty special.
"It is always good to come here when it is well-organised, the rugby coaching they get is excellent, support from places like the Rugby Club Foundation and the Waratahs all come together.
"It is all passionate people doing good things.
"It is the easiest place to turn up to."
And it's his "love for the game" and "appreciation" which keeps him coming back to pass whatever he can on to the next generation.
Turinui said he hopes by giving back, he can inspire people.
"There's always a story of someone inspiring someone - getting a trophy, giving out the jerseys or talking to a team, showing that you can play for your country coming from these little places," he said.
"[And] to try and give some quality coaching as well which sometimes they miss out on, not being in metro."
There's been a number of changes and growth in the game since Turinui's playing days.
He said the kids are asking more questions around the professionalism of the sport in terms of contracts as well as the growth of the women's side of things.
Female participation numbers are growing at a rapid pace and it was evident at the camp.
Around 50 girls from all age groups took part in the camp.
"I have got two daughters that play rugby now and in Sydney it is easy but up here and seeing a place like this, seeing more and more of the girls making up numbers," Turinui said.
"Little things seeing our Aussie 7s team, they are sort of the benchmark of performance, or the Wallaroos in the World Cup.
"Then coming into Olympic Games in Paris next year, Brisbane in '32, it is a nice decade to talk about a 12-year-old kid here today, girl or boy, could go for gold in Brisbane in 10 years."
And coaching them is a great reward.
"Sometimes they come in fresh and they don't have pre-conceived ideas, especially mid teens are good sportspeople of perhaps to other sports, they will come in and try rugby, they are just so coachable," Turinui said.
"They haven't learnt bad habits.
"Sometimes with boys, they have played since they were five and I will get them at 15 and I have to un-teach them bad habits."
