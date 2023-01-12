The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Tamworth junior cricket trio to represent Country Kangaroos at State Challenge in Dubbo

By Zac Lowe
January 12 2023 - 6:30pm
(From left) Archie McMaster, Charley Pickens, and Sam Davis are all ready to take on the State Challenge in Dubbo next week. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Three young Tamworth cricketers are preparing to embark on the most significant journeys of their young sporting careers.

