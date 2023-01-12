Three young Tamworth cricketers are preparing to embark on the most significant journeys of their young sporting careers.
Archie McMaster, Sam Davis, and Charley Pickens, all aged 14, will take part in the NSW State Challenge in Dubbo next week, having been selected for the Country Kangaroos side.
The trio have enjoyed superb seasons in each of their respective disciplines (Davis is a batter, Pickens a fast bowler, and McMaster a batting allrounder), and were selected on the basis of their performances for Northern Inland in the Youth Pathways Championships.
Pickens, physically the smallest of the three, bowls at a good pace and primarily focuses on swinging the new ball.
The upcoming tournament is the most elite in which he has played, but the youngster does not feel particularly jittery.
"I'm a little bit nervous, but luckily for me there's a lot of people on the team that I already know," Pickens said.
"It's not like I have to meet a lot of new people, so I'm not too nervous. I'm looking forward to it."
McMaster came into 2022/23 off the back of a stellar season the year prior, in which he scored over 1,700 runs in local and representative cricket.
This season, he said he felt "a little bit" of pressure to recreate that form, but after a modest start he has begun to find the middle of the bat more consistently in recent matches.
"At the start of the season, I wasn't getting the amount of runs I wanted to get," McMaster said.
"But I've found my way a bit now ... I'm feeling much better now."
An in-form McMaster bodes very poorly for opposition bowlers, and brought a big smile to Davis' face.
After scoring his first century early in the year, Davis has gone on to average 50 across the grades. This, he said, was made easier by batting below McMaster in the order when they play together.
"It's awesome, because he goes out there and just attacks the bowlers and takes all the pressure off you," Davis said.
This year's team looks, in Pickens' opinion, to be one that has a good chance of being competitive.
The young man, born to English parents who moved to Australia more than 15 years ago, has grown up living and breathing cricket.
With aspirations to play professionally, he sees next week's tournament as an opportunity to take one more step down toward that goal.
"The next step up is a state academy side," Pickens said.
"I'd love to get into that, so I want to perform at my best [next week] and hopefully get into that. And if I don't, I have something to work for."
Like Pickens, Davis is new to this level of cricket and understands the magnitude of the challenge before him.
For someone his age, however, Davis is remarkably laidback and maintains a healthy perspective on sport.
"I don't get super-anxious, I'm not one to second-guess myself and get nervous about things," he said.
"It'll play out the way it's going to play out, and if I do well, that's alright. If not, I'm still the same person."
