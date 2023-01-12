The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Tamworth to Melbourne, Sunshine Coast flights a step closer after aviation authority approved Bonza to fly commercially

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The airline has been given the green light to fly in Australia. Picture supplied by Bonza

TAKING OFF for a holiday in Melbourne or the Sunshine Coast could be an option from the country music capital soon, with a budget airline getting the green light to take flight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.