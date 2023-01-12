TAKING OFF for a holiday in Melbourne or the Sunshine Coast could be an option from the country music capital soon, with a budget airline getting the green light to take flight.
Bonza has been granted its Air Operator Certificate from the airline watchdog, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).
"This is great news for the region because we've now got regulatory approval," a Bonza spokesperson told the Leader.
The first wave of flights will head down the runway at the Sunshine Coast, where the operator's first Australian base has been set up, before two new planes hit the tarmac in Melbourne to launch its base.
Bonza confirmed flights will take to the sky from Tamworth when the Melbourne base comes online.
There's no firm timeline for that to happen at this stage but it's a significant step forward, the Bonza spokesperson said.
The airline is working to connect regional communities, including many that aren't serviced by any carrier, and has a wishlist of 17 destinations and 27 routes.
Bonza's CEO Tim Jordan said 2023 was shaping up to be a good year for people wanting to get away.
"The excitement for what we are about to deliver is palpable and the timing couldn't be better," he said.
"Demand for domestic travel is high and Aussies deserve for travel to be a basic right for many, not a luxury for the few."
The company's focus will now turn to getting planes in the sky.
"I'd like to thank our team of legends who have worked very hard to achieve today's milestone working alongside CASA who do incredibly important work regulating Australian aviation," Mr Jordan said.
It's been a turbulent ride for the airline, with delays plaguing the Tamworth launch date.
Bonza initially had hoped that passengers would have been boarding by September last year, before updating it to November.
It was reported at the time that regulatory hurdles were the hold-up.
The budget carrier is expected to have twice-weekly trips to the Sunshine Coast from Tamworth, and Tamworth to Melbourne.
Cabin crews were due to complete their training last year, while the pilots had already completed most of their initial training.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
