IT'S the post Christmas period of unwanted present drop-offs Tamworth animal shelter staff were dreading.
Cages are full of kittens at the Tamworth Regional Companion Animal Centre as staff scramble to find rehoming services for the furry friends.
Council's Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker said staff were bracing for the influx despite pleading with locals ahead of Christmas to avoid gifting pets as presents.
"We're getting what we expected for January," she said.
"At the moment it's quite packed."
READ ALSO:
But being full to the brim isn't a new experience for staff.
Council has been dealing with an influx of cats and dogs and kennels at full capacity for months.
The problem was made worse after the city's only rehoming shelter, Heaven Can Wait, shut down in September.
"Full, the pound is full," Ms Vereker said.
Staff have been busy making calls to other re-homing services across the country in a bid to free up space.
"We've got lots and lots of kittens needing to be adopted," Ms Vereker said.
"We've been trying to send them out to the rescue organisations but they're also very full."
Kittens are the four-legged friends in abundance at the moment, which Ms Vereker said was also likely to be due to their breeding season.
But the shelter's 15 dog pens are also full.
"We're still reasonably full everyday with dogs," Ms Vereker said.
Council has been pushing the message of responsible ownership and keeping pets away from the pound for months, but the message has become even louder after a spate of dog attacks across the city.
A dog was killed in Kootingal and two were left seriously injured in separate attacks last week.
Two dogs have been seized and council are still trying to locate the owners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.