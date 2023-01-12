The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council's Companion Animal Centre inundated with kittens after Christmas

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 12 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's Regional Companion Animal Centre is overflowing with kittens, like this one in December, after the holiday period. Picture by Peter Hardin

IT'S the post Christmas period of unwanted present drop-offs Tamworth animal shelter staff were dreading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.