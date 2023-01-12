The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Three Chapples to appear on track during Golden Guitar races this weekend

By Julie Maughan
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Elly Chapple and Nor Westa enjoying a win at Tamworth last Tuesday. Picture by PeterMac Photography.

The name Chapple will appear in three of the five heats of the Multiquip Golden Guitar to be contested this Sunday evening as part of the Tamworth HRC January racing carnival.

