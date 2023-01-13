The Northern Daily Leader
Have Your Say

Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor: Saturday, January 14 2023

By Letters
January 14 2023 - 5:00am
Tamworth Regional Council confirmed in December the country music cavalcade would not proceed this year. Picture from file

Bring back the cavalcade

Like many others in Tamworth I am at a total loss to understand why the Country Music Cavalcade has been abandoned supposedly on advice that it is unsafe. On what grounds is it unsafe as there are other parades that are continuing such as the Elvis Presley parade in Parkes and Mardi Gras in Sydney.

