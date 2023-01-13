Like many others in Tamworth I am at a total loss to understand why the Country Music Cavalcade has been abandoned supposedly on advice that it is unsafe. On what grounds is it unsafe as there are other parades that are continuing such as the Elvis Presley parade in Parkes and Mardi Gras in Sydney.
Tamworth appears to be getting a reputation for abandoning parades with the first one being the Festival of Light Parade. For those old enough to remember this commemorated Tamworth as the first city of light, a very worthwhile reason for a parade and one that was attended by thousands and one that any regional city or town would love to have. Now the Country Music Cavalcade has been abandoned.
People come to Tamworth for the Country Music Festival for three reasons: the music, the cavalcade and the awards and not necessarily all three.
By dropping the cavalcade you are eliminating that section of people that come just for the weekend to see the cavalcade and stay the weekend to take in some shows.
Therefore, it erodes visitor numbers which is not good for anyone. Having said that it was quite visible that some artists were not supporting the cavalcade in recent years.
If it is to be resurrected they need to be made aware that they need to give back to the community that has given them a platform for exposure because trucks rolling down Peel Street without the major stars is like celebrating a Premiership in sport without the players.
The Country Music Cavalcade is one of the three pillars of the festival and needs to be reinstated.
Richie Thornton, Tamworth
Congratulations go to Woodleys Motors in Marius Street for their prompt attention to a small problem I had with my 2019 Subaru.
This all happened just before Christmas and it was quickly looked at, quickly diagnosed as the manufacturers problem, obtained the part and it was fixed for me by Christmas Eve.
I thank the efficient front counter staff, the service manager and the repair department for their excellent work.
Problem all fixed and back to driving my lovely car. It's good to purchase locally and from a reliable dealer that gives excellent 'after sales' service.
Thank you again Woodleys Motors Tamworth.
Neta Horniman, Tamworth
Leader readers were given a clear statement of what's needed to save the koala in Dr Megan Kessler's analysis in Saturday's edition, Jan 7.
A key part of her message is that we are going to have to start saying no to some proposed developments. We can't keep taking just a little bit more, then a little bit more habitat, claiming that a little bit more will make no difference. As Dr Kessler says, it's death by a thousand cuts.
Developmental approval with a long list of conditions is not going to cut it. We know how big companies transgress and pay pittance for irreparable damage. No has to mean no.
The koala is just the best-known of a long line of endangered animals and plants. If we can't save the koala, what hope is there for more obscure ones like the mountain pygmy possum, or the Namoi River snapping turtle, or the many tiny, delicate orchids that are on the endangered list?
There's some hope that the new approach of the federal government to environmental protection will be an improvement, but to stay on track, the government is going to need the force of public opinion.
Margaret Hurle, Manilla
In the NDL 10/1, "Funding for the $21 million stand alone unit at Tamworth hospital has been budgeted for and 'quarantined', Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said".
Will see it, then I will believe it ... how about we start with Gunnedah hospital ... how many of these unfulfilled promises do we have to stack up?
Why anyone votes National is one of the Wonders of the World!!
Denise McHugh, Tamworth
It amazes me to see people in Tamworth complaining that a proposed apartment building in the centre of town will be too high (Plans Shrink, NDL 9 Nov, 2022). Having spent most of my life in Sydney, the idea of people complaining about high buildings is rather funny.
It's like these people are anti-civilisation and want Tamworth to remain a small country town forever, that is just unrealistic. It's just natural that population grows and buildings get taller, towns become cities.
This reminds me of reading history books on Tamworth and seeing that some people opposed street lights when they were first opposed. There are always people like that.
Daniel Peckham, Tamworth
The demented souls that cannot interpret the natural weather patterns of earth, ie. winter, summer, autumn and spring should visit a psychiatrist practice (take Bowen and Albanese with them).
This particular global warming is the greatest conception of weather phenomenon by those whom are unhinged.
They are without doubt psychotic and have this belief that the climate is becoming hotter during the annual weather patterns.
The summer of 2022 and until now have had temperatures in the low 20s. Global warming?
How do we combat this illusion? Easy, ignore it and get on with life in all seasons, without brainless perception by imbeciles that are clueless.
Gregory Daly, Limbri
The sight of cattle and horses in the fierce heat and no trees or shade ruins touring North West NSW for us. In fact, I'd rather not go out at all.
I saw a large horse trying to shade a stressed little pony the sun was so burning hot. Then I saw the sad sight of a horse with a partly white nose trying to keep his head in the shade of a telegraph pole. Horses become very unhappy and stressed in the heat and no shade.
Cattle reserve their spot under trees, allowing their young the shadiest part.
I'd like to see their owners stand out in the fields all day in burning hot sun and no shade.
Horse racing in the heat is horrific yet little human interest shown in the state of the sweating overheated horses, only the money.
Is there no-one, perhaps Barnaby? Who can help create a new law to protect the beings in the fields suffering the massive heat.
Maybe I don't want to witness this any more here, sell up and go somewhere less brutal for these beings forced to exist in such relentless conditions when natural shade can be available.
Elizabeth Tudor, Tamworth
