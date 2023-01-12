Career opportunities abound, with the latest range of traineeship and apprenticeship positions at Tamworth Regional Council set to close on 15 January 2023.
Providing an exciting opportunity to earn while you learn, traineeships are ideal for school leavers who want to stay in the Tamworth region while giving their career a kickstart.
More mature candidates keen to change their career are also encouraged to apply, Natasha Beer, Operations Manager - People and Culture at Tamworth Regional Council said.
"Traineeships are a brilliant way to learn new skills and gain nationally recognised qualifications in a supportive environment," she said.
"Council is committed to creating an agile and future ready workforce to service our community, and bringing on trainees and apprentices is a key part of this.
"We have a diverse range of positions this year, giving young people opportunities to launch their careers in interesting skill areas and impact positively on our community."
Positions available include Trainee Lab Technician, Apprentice Fitter Machinist, Trainee in Headworks, Trainee Operator at AELEC, Trainee in People and Culture.
As a Trainee Laboratory Technician, you can learn skills in the sampling, testing and analysis of water and wastewater, and gain an understanding of biological testing including strict quality control requirements and records management.
Our Trainee in Headworks and Apprentice Fitter Machinist positions will assist in maintaining and managing our water infrastructure across the Tamworth region, with multiple Headworks
Traineeships are available in Westdale, Kootingal, and Manilla and Barraba.
For those interested in a career in Administration and Human Resources, the People and Culture Traineeship may be for you as you assist the team while working towards a Certificate III in Business or Certificate IV in Human Resources Management.
If being outside appeals, the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) is seeking a Trainee Operator to maintain and beautify the facility while working towards a Certificate III in Horticulture.
Traineeships and apprenticeships close 15 January 2023. For more information and to apply, visit council's website at www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/jobs
