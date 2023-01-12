The second Tamworth Touch Association School Holidays Clinic has come and gone, and in the eyes of organiser Macy Gillies, it was an even bigger success than the inaugural event.
Roughly 18 kids turned out on Tuesday and 24 on Wednesday, leaving Gillies, who is also the development officer for the association, "really happy" with how it went.
"It was really good, it went really well," she said.
"We were happy with the numbers, it's grown on the last time we had it. The kids were happy and the parents were happy, it was good feedback."
This year's turnout saw significant growth from last year, which left Gillies thrilled, as she hoped the clinics would help improve junior participation in the sport.
The kids, many of whom had never played touch before, partook in a range of activities designed to introduce them to the skills required in the game.
"We do a lot of fun games and drills which are more like games to the kids ... so they don't even realise that they're using these skills to play a touch football game," Gillies said.
"It's just to get them learning the basic rules of touch."
