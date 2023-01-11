The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos
Good News

Tamworth Inner Wheel Club raises $3000 for the Smith Family by hosting a tea party

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 12 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOU could be forgiven for wondering what the Inner Wheel Club in Tamworth does, but they're much more than their name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.