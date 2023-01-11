YOU could be forgiven for wondering what the Inner Wheel Club in Tamworth does, but they're much more than their name.
The group of dedicated locals got together with the aim of helping to educate children in poverty, and make things easier for them.
The club hosted morning tea to commemorate raising more than $3000 with help from the Tamworth Choral Society.
After the formalities of the meeting and a vote amongst members, it was decided the money would go to filling backpacks with school supplies to give to underprivileged children. The Smith Family helped the club organise the donation.
"We could've chosen between several charities or split it up between multiple, but our club decided to put it all into the backpacks for The Smith Family," club member Margaret MacPherson said.
"[Tuesday] is actually international Inner Wheel Day. That's why we were actually having the gathering in the first place, to celebrate the beginning of Inner Wheel in Manchester, England. We thought it was also a good opportunity to donate the backpacks."
The Smith Family will now deliver the school supplies to children in need.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
