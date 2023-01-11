The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Tamworth parents call for fencing around splashpad on Kable Avenue, Tamworth council claims fencing decreases supervision

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 11 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greig and Julie Meyer with two-year-old daughter Laura at the Splashpad on Kable Avenue. Picture by Gareth Gardner

PARENTS are pushing for fencing around a popular CBD play area, just metres from the road, as they fear for the safety of their children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.