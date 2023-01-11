PARENTS are pushing for fencing around a popular CBD play area, just metres from the road, as they fear for the safety of their children.
It took just seconds for Greig and Julie Meyer's two-year-old daughter Laura to wander away from the splashpad, next to Hopscotch, and towards Kable Avenue with no fences or barriers between the play area and the road.
"Your mind starts ticking into overtime," Mrs Meyer said.
"I was thinking has someone stolen her, is she on the road, where is she?"
The situation is even more terrifying for parents with multiple children, Ms Meyer said, with her friends finding it "really hard" to utlise the water-play area due to the lack of safety features.
Both Mr and Mrs Meyer contacted Tamworth Regional Council in a bid to get a fence installed around the play area or the barrier between the road and adventure playground extended towards the splashpad.
"There's enormous cars backing in to these carparks and they can't see anything," Ms Meyer said.
"The splashpad is best suited for little kids but they're the most vulnerable and the most unaware of the roads."
Council responded to the parents claiming staff had determined that installing a fence "decreases the supervision in the area" and there was no need for a fence.
A spokesperson for council told the Leader there were no plans to build a barricade or fence in the area.
"Uncomfortable" by the lack of safety measures, Ms Meyer said it would be a shame if the family were forced to steer clear of the splashpad, but that would potentially become the reality if nothing changes.
With three young kids of her own, councillor Brooke Southwell said she was a firm supporter for more fencing, especially around the adventure playground.
Cr Southwell hit back at the comment that fencing could reduce supervision, stating it provides parents with "peace of mind".
"You just know if you've got multiple children, and you have to run after a toddler, the other ones can't escape," she said.
Although there would be costs associated in constructing the safety equipment, Cr Southwell said she was "very supportive" and "happy to advocate" for the change.
"If the community are saying we would like it fenced, and they're the parents that use it, I think that for me is more important than the saying that it 'reduces supervision'," she said.
