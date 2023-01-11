IMPROVEMENTS to end-of-life care have been met with a sigh of relief from a volunteer support group.
Members of Friends of Nioka, a volunteer group pushing for better palliative care in Tamworth, has welcomed the announcement for a brand new $21 million end-of-life care unit at the city's hospital.
President Heather Frankel said the funding from the state government, which promises a new, double capacity, stand alone palliative care unit, was "just wonderful."
During the last 15 years the group has been lobbying for better care facilities to improve the quality of life for both patients and their families.
Ms Frankel saw her husband go through care at the old unit 21 years ago and had seen huge improvements made to the garden and accessibility since.
READ ALSO:
"It's just a beautiful group to belong to," she said.
"It's a way to make end-of-life as dignified as possible."
The newly-funded Nioka unit will see the beds increase from six to 12 and double the staff will be employed to take care of patients.
The project is still in the planning phase, and palliative care professional at Nioka Dr Phil Hungerford said he would like to see a respite area included for the families of patients.
"If you ask people where they would like to be at the end of their life most would say at home," he said.
"But it's actually harder than you think.
"It's a big physical and emotional load and sometimes people just need a rest."
Including such facilities would help families and carers who are "struggling".
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor was in Tamworth on Tuesday to announce the new facility.
She said the $21 million had been budgeted and set aside to help improve the quality of care for patients.
"I've spent quite a number of years as a clinical nurse specialist in palliative care," she said.
"So I understand it and I know how important it is.
"We need to have that expenditure that goes into palliative care so that we're able to provide people a high quality of life right up to the end."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the new facility would make end-of-life care more "comfortable" for patients.
"It has to be an environment that their loved ones feel they know the person who's most dear to them is being cared for and loved," he said.
The project is currently undergoing planning and consultation with the state government, Hunter New England Health and Friends of Nioka.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.