Ambulance control centres in NSW are looking to fill triple zero call taker positions after a budget boost last year allowed for more jobs open up.
Acting Associate Director of NSW Ambulance's Western Division Brett Standaloft said this recruitment drive would build their workforce and help manage demand for emergency services which increases year after year.
"Like all emergency services we would always like more staff," he said.
Applicants will need to have a first aid certificate and possess emotional resilience to qualify for medical call taker positions. However, much of the preparation for the role is done after getting the job.
Successful applicants will be sent off to training school in order to learn how to provide relevant emergency services. Following training, applicants' skills will be polished and cemented during a subsequent mentoring period.
"It can be a very rewarding job," Mr Standaloft said.
"It does have its demands and pressures, I mean they are the first point of contact for the community into health. So that first call and this position is very important. They play a very important part in providing that calming and reassuring voice to the community."
Typically, medical call takers speak to people who have never called for an ambulance before.
The person on the other side might be traumatised and possibly having the worst day of their lives.
It is then up to call takers to relay life-saving instructions and assure people that help is on the way.
Though they will be trained for such situations, NSW Ambulance provides support to its employees undertaking more serious calls.
Also, call takers routinely deliver babies over the phone, one of many amazing outcomes they will experience on the job.
To apply for NSW Ambulance jobs, visit iworkfor.nsw.gov.au.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
