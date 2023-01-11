Tamworth's Iranian community gathered to join rising waves of protests across the world against "countless, senseless murders" by the Islamic regime, triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman.
People gathered in Bicentennial Park to light candles in memory of those who have lost their lives to the regime, and to stand with their families in demanding justice.
Local Haideh Soleimani said even the smallest protests can make a difference.
"We want to raise awareness about what's happening to Iranian people," she said.
"We are convinced that if the world knows about this, the regime cannot commit as many atrocities in the darkness that it wants to create for itself as it has done in the last 44 years.
"I strongly believe that if we hold these types of protests in local communities alongside the big cities, it can bring more attention as people usually don't organise such activities in small towns."
Mahsa Amini, 22, was killed in September, causing many across the globe to demand an end to the Islamic regime.
Saturday's protest was also in response to the killing of 176 passengers and crew onboard an international passenger plane scheduled from Tehran to Kyiv, shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.
In October 2022, 60 non-Iranian people, plus the Iranian community, formed a human chain for Iran on Peel Street.
