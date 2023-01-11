The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Tamworth's Iranian community gathers in Bicentennial Park to protest Islamic regime murder

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's Iranian community gathered to join rising waves of protests across the world against "countless, senseless murders" by the Islamic regime, triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.