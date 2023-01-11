The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council begs for responsible pet ownership after dog attacks in Kootingal and Hillvue

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
Ms Whitten's dog Hank was attacked by a roaming dog in Hillvue. Picture supplied

ONE dog is dead and two have been seriously injured after a spate of roaming dog attacks across Tamworth.

Local News

