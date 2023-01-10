The Northern Daily Leader
Whitehaven Coal's Narrabri mine could extract coal beyond 2050

By Farid Farid
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 10:00am
Groups say extending the Narrabri coal mine's life is at odds with the NSW government net-zero goal. Picture from file

NSW has left the door open for thermal coal to be produced from a Narrabri mine beyond 2050, which environmental activists say conflicts with the government's vaunted goal of reaching net-zero emissions.

