Unique opportunity for the country life

The Northern Daily Leader's Property of the Week, Saturday, January 14: 'Erindale', 2861 New England Highway, Moonbi:
Located just 8km from the quaint village of Moonbi and 30km north east of Tamworth, 'Erindale' offers you the chance for your own slice of heaven.
The homestead is a key feature offering its new owners four generous bedrooms, the main including it's own ensuite, a spacious open kitchen and family area, and a separate formal lounge. The home has plenty of space for family and friends, and is ideal for entertaining with a large back patio area the perfect spot for alfresco living along with a picturesque front porch that provides sensational views.
The home also features a renovated bathroom, plenty of cupboard and storage space, and you will be comfortable all year round thanks to the ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and underfloor heating that is available in the kitchen and living areas.
A great bonus to the property is the fully self-contained, two bedroom quarters or guesthouse, which are perfect for having friends and family stay. Additionally, the gardens are manicured to absolute perfection and create a real sanctuary that is so close to Tamworth yet seems like a world away.
Improvements on 'Erindale' are exceptional and the property has been developed with the equine enthusiast in mind. The property is extremely well equipped with a stable complex including tack and feed rooms, a round yard and sand arena, cross country track, and miles of riding tracks. Further infrastructure is too numerous to list, but includes a storage room, cattle yards, older woolshed, large machinery shed with lock up bay and concrete floor, and another large machinery or hay shed.
The land features soft open country with a mix of basalt and granite based soils rising through to some more timbered grazing areas. Approximately 40 per cent of the land area would be described as arable with the land currently supporting a body of native grasses. The current owners have historically run cows and calves as well as sheep on the block, and the land is well equipped for both. Fencing is in excellent condition and the property has been subdivided into ten main paddocks.
Water is available in every paddock provided by several sources including spring fed dams, along with a stock and domestic bore equipped with a solar pump which is pumped to a header tank and reticulated to troughs.
