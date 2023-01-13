Unique opportunity for the country life

The land features soft open country with a mix of basalt and granite based soils rising through to some more timbered grazing areas. Approximately 40 per cent of the land area would be described as arable with the land currently supporting a body of native grasses. The current owners have historically run cows and calves as well as sheep on the block, and the land is well equipped for both. Fencing is in excellent condition and the property has been subdivided into ten main paddocks.