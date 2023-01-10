The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Centacare New England North West hosts colour run event and fun day in Tamworth's Viaduct Park

January 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COLOUR BOMBS splattered locals with bright patterns at a free park event in Tamworth during the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.