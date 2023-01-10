COLOUR BOMBS splattered locals with bright patterns at a free park event in Tamworth during the school holidays.
Dozens of people registered for the Centacare New England North West (NENW) colour run on Tuesday morning and completed the course.
White shirts were transformed into bright and artistic masterpieces full of good memories.
"So much fun was had," a Centacare NENW spokesperson said.
Puffs of colour were tossed on attendees before the sausage sizzle was fired up.
Fairy floss, popcorn, and a slip and slide topped off the big day.
The event was held at Viaduct Park in Tamworth from 11am on Tuesday.
Centacare NENW will be holding another colour run event and fun day in Glen Innes on January 18.
People are encouraged to register and can call 1800 372 826 for more information.
