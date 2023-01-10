The Northern Daily Leader
Federal MP Mark Butler tells health department to work with Uralla Medical Centre after Medicare refuses funding

By Rachel Gray
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:30pm
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler walks through the House of Representatives in Canberra. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has told the national health department to work with the Uralla Medical Centre as the practice faces imminent closure due to a Medicare decision.

Rachel Gray

Journalist

