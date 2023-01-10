Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has told the national health department to work with the Uralla Medical Centre as the practice faces imminent closure due to a Medicare decision.
The GP clinic in Uralla was denied Medicare funding of up to $120,000 after a paperwork bungle to the Australian General Practitioner Accreditation Limited AGPAL passed the October 20 deadline.
Uralla Medical Centre's Dr Ricardo Alkhouri - the only doctor at the clinic which services up to 3000 patients in the area - told a University of Newcastle placement manager recently that he would no longer be accepting medical students.
"Without this money, I have no way I could continue working and I will run out of cash very soon, and I will not be able to pay my tax. In other words, bankruptcy," Dr Alkhouri said, in correspondence seen by ACM.
"I am now looking for a job in Queensland and will have to give up all services in Uralla as soon as that happens."
It prompted calls from Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall to "urgently" call on the federal health minister to intervene in the clinic's closure.
"It is imperative, if we are to have a standard of living near that enjoyed by the city, that we have access to basic medical services."
Mr Marshall said the GP clinic in Uralla provided an "integral service" for many isolated and very vulnerable people in the community.
"Without this practice open and available for patients, I am worried that many people will endure great distress and tragic health outcomes," Mr Marshall said.
In a statement, Mr Butler said he had instructed the Department of Health to work with the Rural Workforce Agency and the Hunter New England Primary Health Network to establish how they could assist Uralla Medical Centre.
"The Australian Government acknowledges the difficulty some communities face in attracting and retaining health professionals," Minister Butler said in a statement.
"And the impact this can have on the ability for many Australians who face long wait times to receive health care."
Minister Butler said the department would also be working with the relevant parties in the weeks ahead to discuss accreditation and other issues impacting the survival of GP clinics.
It comes as New England experiences a chronic shortage of health professionals, with hospitals and some GP clinics relying on expensive casuals, known as locums, to fill gaps where permanent doctors are needed.
And with the national cabinet meeting in February ahead of the May budget, NSW and Victorian premiers Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews recently united across party lines in a 'high priority' call for the federal government to overhaul the Medicare system.
The overhaul would be expected to see more free and lower-cost bulk-billing places made available to ease the pressure on emergency departments.
