SKIPPING breaks and forced overtime will be the reality for nurses and doctors at the Tamworth hospital as the country music festival promises an influx of presentations.
It's the work environment healthcare professionals have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) Tamworth branch secretary Jill Telfer told the Leader the festival will bring a new raft of challenges.
"When we know we're going to have extra activity and our base already isn't good of course it's going to be difficult," she said.
The emergency department is already running at a reduced capacity with the paediatric zone closed and wait times for ward transfers blowing out to up to 16 hours, Ms Telfer said.
Long term staff vacancies have also plagued the department with more boots expected to arrive after the festival period.
"It's like we've got used to this as some form of new normal and it's really not normal," Ms Telfer said.
"There is still a reliance on overtime and the goodwill of the staff to work that overtime to make sure the place is safely covered."
Hunter New England Health has assured festivalgoers and hospital staff there's a "plan in place" to deal with an increase in presentations to the emergency department.
The Leader has asked several times about exactly what the plan involved, but spokesperson for HNEH said the district would not be providing any further information about what the plan includes or how many extra staff or beds have been opened for one of Tamworth's busiest times of the year.
Ms Telfer said she was unable to comment on what the plan involved and didn't believe the plan had been shared with staff on the ground who are battling to get through the long list of presentations each day.
"I don't know what their plan is," she said.
Ms Telfer said during the 10-day festival period visitors should present to the hospital if they're feeling unwell but be prepared to wait.
"If you're unwell and there's an issue you need to come into emergency," she said.
"But just be prepared to wait and know that the staff are trying their best."
St John Ambulance volunteers will be posted on Peel Street and Kable Avenue for emergency treatments.
Presentations to the hospital will be prioritised according to their clinical need, HNEH said last week in a statement.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
