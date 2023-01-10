The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hunter New England Health tight-lipped on plan for Tamworth Country Music Festival, nurses concerned about staffing

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) Tamworth branch secretary Jill Telfer said the emergency department is on the backfoot in the lead up to the festival. Picture file

SKIPPING breaks and forced overtime will be the reality for nurses and doctors at the Tamworth hospital as the country music festival promises an influx of presentations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.