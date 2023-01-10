The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) warns of a significant risk of large and destructive grassfires this season as summer takes hold across the Tamworth region.
Three years of heavy rainfall in the La Nina weather patterns has spurred the growth of wild grass, a major fuel for fires.
Now, local fire crews fear the newly-grown grass will dry out, creating conditions for fires to start quickly and spread rapidly.
"At the current height [of the grass], grassfires can spread three times faster than bushfires," RFS Tamworth District Coordinator Steve Carstens said.
Reports suggest fuel loads in some areas have reached their biggest size in two decades.
"We're asking people to exercise caution. If you see a fire, immediately move a safe distance away and report it to 000," Mr Carstens said.
He also says residents should be aware of the current level of fire risk in their area and take precautions. A high fire danger is in place for much of the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The RFS has had a busy week after crews were called to contain a huge grass fire in Red Hill, near Barraba, which spanned nearly 500 hectares.
Though the fire has been contained, it has proven difficult to extinguish due to the location of electrical infrastructure in the area which had to be protected by crews.
Aircraft were called in to douse the flames after the fire took off again on the weekend.
"We've got an issue fighting the fire while protecting electricity and phone towers, but we're aiming to have it put out by [Tuesday]," Mr Carstens said.
A smaller grassfire broke out near Kingstown after a lightning strike last Friday and was put out on Tuesday, further illustrating the risks of the long grass and dry conditions.
No one has been injured in the fires, and no infrastructure has been lost.
The RFS has also been making preparations of their own, taking advantage of cooler weather in the off season to engage in training, identify areas of high risk, and service their fleet of vehicles.
