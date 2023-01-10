The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch
Photos

NSW Rural Fire Service in Tamworth prepares for increased bushfires, warns residents to remain vigilant

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) warns of a significant risk of large and destructive grassfires this season as summer takes hold across the Tamworth region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.