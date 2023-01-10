Ever since he made his first grade debut as a 17-year-old, and even before that, Toby Maslen has been touted as a star of the future for Pirates.
But until last season persistent injuries had really curtailed his progression.
Even then he still missed the first five games of the season.
But after that he was able to play some some consistent football and show what had Pirates supporters so excited.
Put on the wing his first game back, he was soon back in his preferred No.7 jersey and never really out of it again. Flush for backrow options, his performances made him impossible not to pick there and he went on to be adjudged by his team-mates as their best for the season.
"I certainly think I finally came out of my shell last year," Maslen reflected.
"I felt a lot more confident out there.
"I obviously was in the gym all during the offseason so I feel like I put a little bit more size on so that made me a bit more confident in myself about going up against the big boys."
With his injury troubles hopefully behind him he is expected to play a prominent role for Pirates in the upcoming season.
"Hopefully next season I can keep that starting spot and hopefully make a whole season out of it," he said.
Maslen is currently in Fiji, where he and team-mate Brad Male, are preparing to play for the Pacific Nomads in the Coral Coast 7s.
"It will be a good lead-up for next season," Maslen said.
"It will be a good head start fitness wise and good after having such a long break not touching a footy."
They have their first game on Thursday with the tournament running through to Saturday.
