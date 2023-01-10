While often first on site at sometimes horrific scenes, VRA Rescue NSW members were heavily reliant on unreliable mobile networks when in urgent need of backup.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cooke announced that would no longer be the case thanks to $4.7 million in funding from the NSW Government.
The funds will enable VRA Rescue NSW to invest in an additional 421 new radios which will allow them to communicate with other members and squads and other emergency services.
Local squads like Manilla, Inverell, Glen Innes, Guyra, Narrabri and Coonabarabran respond to emergencies 24/7 and take delivery of the radios.
"During 2022 the NSW VRA responded to over 4600 incidences and here in Wagga 92," Ms Cooke said.
"They responded to all manners of different types of rescue and played an integral role in many of the flooding we saw in 2022.
"The NSW Government will be investing and additional $4.7 million into the VRA to back up their communication capability."
READ ALSO:
"We do what we do because we want to help and the ability to be able to get out there and help our community makes a difference," he said.
"But through this investment we now know that our efforts are being acknowledged and it just makes it all that more rewarding."
VRA Rescue NSW Acting Commissioner Andrew Luke said he is excited about the "massive contribution".
"Our members are always putting their lives on the line and for the first time ever our volunteers will be able to push a button on their radio to be able to alert people that they are in a feral situation," he said.
"In those situations where volunteers did need urgent backup they were quite archaic, we were reliant on mobile phone networks, at the best we may have gotten a message out, we may not have."
The radios will also make it easier for squads to communicate if they are in need of resources.
"As we saw in the most recent flooding, or with the bush fires or the pandemic, we do reach out and we will mobilise resources, at the moment we've got a boat from Albury positioned out at Menindee ready to help out with firefighting operations should we need our guys out there," Mr Luke said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.