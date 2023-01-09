The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Gold Nugget up for grabs as Tamworth Harness Racing Club's Golden Guitar carnival kicks-off

By Julie Maughan
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Fresh from a win behind Mega Star (pictured) last week, Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison is eyeing off more success as the Tamworth Harness Racing Club's Golden Guitar carnival gets underway on Tuesday. Picture PeterMac Photography

It's that golden time of the year again at Tamworth and local reinsman Tom Ison is pumped and ready to collect some of the glitter.

