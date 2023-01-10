The Northern Daily Leader
Cricket: Oscar Spinks claims 4-3 as City United beat North Tamworth

By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 10 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 12:00pm
Oscar Spinks' 4-3 for City United earned him the three points from the umpires. Picture Samantha Newsam

Oscar Spinks' best wicket haul this season was a nice way to start what is a seminal and exciting year for the soon-to-be 20-year-old.

