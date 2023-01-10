Oscar Spinks' best wicket haul this season was a nice way to start what is a seminal and exciting year for the soon-to-be 20-year-old.
In early February he will make the move to Newcastle to start a teaching degree.
"I've had that on the radar for a while now," Spinks replied when asked if it was something he'd always had a passion for.
After taking a gap year last year, he is looking forward to getting down to Newcastle and starting the next chapter of his life.
"Definitely keen to get down there and give it a crack and see how it goes," he said.
Things went well against North Tamworth on Saturday with Spinks producing a devastating four over burst to help City United roll the Redbacks for just 123.
Striking with his third ball to claim the prized scalp of top-scorer Sid Harvey (60), he proceeded to run through the Redbacks tail, picking up a wicket in each of his next three overs to finish with 4-3.
Bowling two wicket maidens to start his spell, his efforts earned him the three points from the umpires.
"It was good to get a bowl and some (balls) on the stumps," Spinks said.
Only his second bowl in first grade this season, and third altogether, he spoke about coming in and "really just trying to work on bowling straight at the stumps".
"If you do that you're more of a chance of getting wickets," he said.
It was something that skipper Tait Jordan also noted and was reflected in Spinks' mode of dismissals: three of his four wickets were bowleds.
"He's always bowled good line and length and he's got enough wheels to be able to cause enough trouble," Jordan said.
"I think early on we were probably just bowling two sides of the wicket and they probably got a few extras runs than they should have. But Oscar's come on and targetted the stumps."
"He was nice and full and used the wicket and was consistent."
Into his now sixth or seventh season with City, after starting in fourth grade as a young teenager, Saturday was only Spinks' fifth game this season as he eases his way back from a knee injury he picked up playing league.
"I was having a run, and went in and just got twisted up," he recalled.
Fairly early on in the season, he didn't require surgery but was resigned to being a spectator for much of the season.
"So it's good to actually get out and have a bit of fun," he said.
He hasn't made any firm plans for the coming footy season yet, but is hopeful of lacing up the boots.
"Hopefully if I can come back and get into it and get a bit fitter I can have a go but we'll see what happens," he said.
