At 15 years old, Ben Murphy has only played a fraction of the cricket he will go on to play in his lifetime.
But yesterday, at Quirindi's picturesque Longfield Oval, he produced the best day of cricket of his young career - but it nearly didn't happen at all.
Murphy was initially listed to play for the South Tamworth second grade side, which played on the adjacent field.
But when the first graders had some late withdrawals, they were left two men short. One was borrowed from the opposing Old Boys outfit, who had a 12th man, and Murphy was called up from seconds.
Instead of thanking his stars, however, the teenager might have been cursing his luck when the match began.
After winning the toss, Souths chose to bat and quickly reduced to 5-16.
That, however, did not faze Murphy, who came in at number six.
"Not a lot [was going through my head]," Murphy said.
"I was just thinking I'd try to stay out there as long as I can and score a few runs."
He began circumspectly, and "just watched the ball" on a wicket which from the opening over showed variable bounce and an affinity for spin.
As the innings wore on, Murphy became more accustomed to the wicket and began figuring out which deliveries he could attack.
The young allrounder showed some cricketing smarts by targeting the shorter side of the ground, and particularly enjoyed savaging the bowling of Old Boys captain, Ben Middlebrook, whom he hit for two sixes off the 32nd over of the innings.
But by that point, with nine wickets down, Murphy was attacking out of self-preservation as much as he was the best interests of the team.
"I just didn't want to run," he said.
"I'm a bit unfit, so I thought 'Just swing'."
Murphy's 80 from 88 balls included six sixes and four fours, and he was the only Souths batter to reach double figures amid their total of 142.
There was no doubt in his mind after the game: that was the best innings of his life.
"I was pretty happy, I was proud of myself and the way I batted," he said.
Souths captain Chris Skilton was also impressed with Murphy's knock, particularly given his youth.
"He was reasonably patient," Skilton said.
"He played a few rash shots and hit across the line a bit, but he's young. He stayed there for a good length of time, waited for the bad balls, and put them away.
"It's absolutely the only reason we got to 140."
Although it was not enough to secure the win for Souths, Murphy relished the opportunity to step up and play alongside his older brother, Sam, particularly after the two shared a productive 35-run partnership for the eighth wicket.
"It's always good playing with him," Murphy said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.