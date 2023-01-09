UPDATED:
Eddie Willis has wrapped up a strong 2023 AusCycling Road National Championships with a top 10 finish in the junior time trial on Monday morning.
The Tamworth cyclist completed the 18.8km in 25mins 50.51secs to finish sixth.
His final event it followed a 19th placing in the road race and 17th in the criterium.
Armidale's Toby Inglis was 27 seconds behind in 13th.
EARLIER:
Sam Jenner has again shown he can match it with the country's best road cyclists.
Backing up from a fourth place in the criterium on Friday, the Armidale native produced a great ride in Sunday's 2023 AusCycling Road National Championships elite men's road race.
Up against a world class field - the best the event has seen in many years - Jenner, riding for Team BridgeLane, was in the race the whole grueling 185.6km, sitting either in the chase or lead group, which by the final two laps had been whittled down to about 15.
He went on to finish 13th, crossing just 10 seconds behind winner Lucas Plapp.
His best result in the elite division, Jenner also finished eighth in the hill climb classification after taking out one of the early climbs up the famed Mt Buninyong.
Following on from his fifth placing in the criterium, just behind Jenner, Inverell's Brent Rees also put in a big shift and was in the chase group for a long time.
He was in the end unable to finish the race but won two of the climbs for fifth overall.
Earlier in the day Tamworth's Isla Maidment raced in the under-23s/elite women's road race, but found it tough going and was among 22 of the field unable to finish.
Likewise Luke Deasey in what was a sapping under-23s men's race on Saturday with 51 of the 91 starters abandoning the race.
Armidale's Toby Inglis and Tamworth's Eddie Willis both though produced top 20 rides in the junior race.
Inglis finished in 15th, 5.48mins behind winner Joshua Cranage, with Willis another two minutes back in 19th.
It gave Willis his second top 20 result for the championships after placing 17th in the criterium. Inglis was 22nd.
They have the time trial on Monday.
Maidment and Deasey will also be back in action in their respective time trials on Tuesday as the championships wrap up.
