As far as results go, last week's Ron Arendts Carnival was far from ideal for the Tamworth Junior Cricket Association under 11s side.
But what was far more important in coach Chris Skilton's opinion, was what the players took away from the Newcastle-based competition.
And in that regard, he was pleased indeed.
"It was more about the development and improvement of the players," Skilton said.
"They all had fun, they all improved throughout the tournament. Damian Henry's talked about it before, after the tournament, the kids always come and play much better."
The under 11s finished the tournament with just one win, and Skilton said that their luck throughout was consistently poor with run-outs and almost every half-chance in the field taken by their opponents.
But, he added, there were a number of highlights from the players.
"The highlight probably for us was James Wilkinson, who took 5-6 including a hat-trick," Skilton said.
"That put us in a position to win the game. There were three batting performances [that stood out], when we were eight for 20-odd, Elijah Skilton made 15 off about 80 balls, and then in the last game, Jackson McDonald made 15 off about 120 pills.
"Rylan Byrne made 32 in one of the T20 games early on ... it was basically see ball, hit ball."
