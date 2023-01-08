LOCALS and visitors have made the most of the region's huge new attraction on water.
The huge blow up Splash Waterpark that's been set up at Lake Keepit has attracted plenty of swimmers in its first weekend of operation.
The inflatable obstacle course opened to the public on Saturday morning and delighted both the young and old as kids, teenagers and even mums and dads took to the water.
Some managed to stay upright, and out of the water more than others, while other adventurers were happy to jump in and out of the dam, which is almost full.
The splash pad is no easy feat either. It spans 60m by 35m and can see up to 130 people enjoying it at a time.
The waterpark will remain at the dam until the end of summer and throughout the warmer months, the park's operators said.
Admission to the inflatable playground - which is a partnership between Splash Waterpark and Reflections Holiday Parks - is $25 per person.
