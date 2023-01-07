A WOMAN has suffered serious leg injuries after a crash near Inverell.
The accident happened before 5pm on Saturday at Tingha, south of Inverell.
Ambulance paramedics were tasked to the crash along with emergency services including police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered leg injuries in the crash.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed on a nearby oval in the village and the chopper's doctor and paramedic worked to stabilise her.
She was then flown to Tamworth hospital for specialist treatment.
The woman was listed in a stable condition.
It was the second mission to Tingha in as many days after a young boy was injured in a quad bike rollover on Friday night.
