A YOUNG boy has been flown to Tamworth hospital after he was injured in a quad bike rollover.
Paramedics rushed to the property at Tingha, out of Inverell, about 6pm on Friday after reports a young boy suffered head injuries in the fall.
Ambulance paramedics called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter due to the boy's age, the nature of the injuries and the location of the accident.
The chopper's critical care medical team worked on scene with paramedics to try and stabilise the young boy's head injuries.
He was then flown to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment.
The helicopter service said the young boy was in a stable condition.
