AN ELDERLY man who sparked an overnight search near Tamworth has been taken hospital after being found on Saturday.
Victor Woods was found just after 6am after he disappeared from Palmer Street in Attunga, late on Friday night.
Police and community members spent the night searching for the 76-year-old who wandered off from his home, and suffers from dementia.
He was last seen about 11pm before worried family members called police for help to find him.
READ ALSO:
Officers scoured the surrounding areas into the early hours of the morning, before he was eventually found at 6.15am.
Mr Woods was taken to Tamworth hospital via ambulance paramedics to be checked by doctors.
Police said he was hospitalised as a precaution.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.