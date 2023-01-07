The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Missing elderly Attunga man found after police search near Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 7 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Woods was taken to Tamworth hospital via ambulance paramedics to be checked by doctors. Picture from file

AN ELDERLY man who sparked an overnight search near Tamworth has been taken hospital after being found on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.