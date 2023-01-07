Harry Wilson is back in the Wallabies frame.
Left out of the Spring Tour squad for the second straight year, the Gunnedah junior is part of a 44-man squad that will assemble on the Gold Coast on Monday for the first camp of the year.
Fresh from making his Wallabies debut on the end-of-season tour, Inverell's Jock Campbell will also be involved in the four-day camp, which will include a combination of on and off field elements to prepare the team for the 2023 international season and September Rugby World Cup.
"What's exciting for us is that over the past three years we've created genuine depth and competition of places," Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said.
"Of the 44 players all bar two have worn the gold jersey over the past three years and there's also several fringe players who still have an opportunity to force their way into the next camp through strong Super Rugby form."
"We'll use the four days to make sure all players head back to their franchises with a clear understanding on what will give them the best chance of representing their country in a World Cup year."
Waratahs backrower Charlie Gamble and Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan are the two uncapped players in the squad, the former becoming eligible for Wallabies selection in April.
After bursting onto the scene and playing every test in his first season, the last two have been frustrating for Wilson "Wallabies-wise".
But as he looks ahead to the Reds' Super Rugby Pacific campaign, he knows what he has to do to earn a spot on the plane to France.
"I think I'm good enough, so for me I've got to show it now and it comes back to the Reds," he told Reds media after returning to Reds pre-season training last month.
"If I perform well, it gives me the best opportunity. I'm extremely motivated and the feeling of not being a part of the group hurts a lot.
"Rugby's a funny game, there can be injuries or people go out of form, so for me it's about getting myself in the best shape now to give myself the opportunity next (this) year."
Wallabies January Camp squad (age, club, Tests played)
Props: Allan Alaalatoa (28, ACT Brumbies, 64 Tests), Angus Bell (22, NSW Waratahs, 20 Tests), Matt Gibbon (27, Melbourne Rebels, 5 Tests), Tom Robertson (28, Western Force, 31 Tests), James Slipper (33, ACT Brumbies, 127 Tests), Sam Talakai (31, Melbourne Rebels, 1 Test), Taniela Tupou (26, Queensland Reds, 47 Tests)
Hookers: Folau Fainga'a (27, Western Force, 38 Tests), Lachlan Lonergan (23, ACT Brumbies, 8 Tests), David Porecki (30, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests)
Locks: Nick Frost (23, ACT Brumbies, 9 Tests), Cadeyrn Neville (34, ACT Brumbies, 8 Tests), Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 27 Tests), Izack Rodda (26, Western Force, 34 Tests), Darcy Swain (25, ACT Brumbies, 17 Tests)
Loose Forwards: Charlie Gamble (26, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Langi Gleeson (21, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests), Ned Hanigan (27, NSW Waratahs, 28 Tests), Jed Holloway (30, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests), Michael Hooper (31, NSW Waratahs, 124 Tests), Rob Leota (25, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests), Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests), Pete Samu (31, ACT Brumbies, 32 Tests), Rob Valetini (24, ACT Brumbies, 30 Tests), Harry Wilson (23, Queensland Reds, 12 Tests)
Scrumhalves: Jake Gordon (29, NSW Waratahs, 20 Tests), Ryan Lonergan (24, ACT Brumbies, uncapped), Tate McDermott (24, Queensland Reds, 21 Tests)Nic White (32, ACT Brumbies, 59 Tests)
Flyhalves: Quade Cooper (34, Kintetsu Liners, 76 Tests)Ben Donaldson (23, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests)Noah Lolesio (23, ACT Brumbies, 17 Tests)
Centres: Lalakai Foketi (28, NSW Waratahs, 5 Tests), Len Ikitau (24, ACT Brumbies, 26 Tests), Hunter Paisami (24, Queensland Reds, 24 Tests), Izaia Perese (25, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests), Samu Kerevi (29, Suntory Sungoliath, 41 Tests)
Outside Backs: Kurtley Beale (33, NSW Waratahs, 95 Tests), Jock Campbell (27, Queensland Reds, 4 Tests), Reece Hodge (28, Melbourne Rebels, 62 Tests), Andrew Kellaway (27, Melbourne Rebels, 21 Tests), Mark Nawaqanitawase (22, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests), Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 25 Tests), Tom Wright (25, ACT Brumbies, 23 Tests)
